132d Communications Flight redesignated as squadron

Master Sgt. Dustin Wells, 132d Mission Support Group first sergeant, removes the covering from the new 132d Communications Squadron guidon during a redesignation ceremony March 2, 2024 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The transition from flight to squadron took place to meet additional roles to protect cyberspace platforms and to meet expeditionary and mission generation support requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 Location: DES MOINES, IA, US