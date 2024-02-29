U.S. Air Force members with the 264th Combat Communications Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a group photo over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. These women posed for a photo in representation of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 14:15
|Photo ID:
|8267280
|VIRIN:
|240303-Z-UY850-1002
|Resolution:
|5544x3689
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
