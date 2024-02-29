Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month [Image 3 of 5]

    Women's History Month

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force members with the 264th Combat Communications Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a group photo over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. These women posed for a photo in representation of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Air National Guard
    Combat Communications
    Women's History Month
    Air Force
    Air Force We Need
    More Lethal and Ready Force

