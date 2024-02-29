U.S. Air Force members with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a group photo over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 2, 2024. These women posed for a photo in representation of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
