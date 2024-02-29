U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Stanton and Staff Sgt. Olivia Hatton, both recruiters for the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a photo over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, March 3, 2024. These women posed for a photo in representation of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

Date Taken: 03.03.2024
Location: PEORIA, IL, US