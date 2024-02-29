World War II Pilot Receives the Knight of the Honorable Order of Saint Michael award

Brig. Gen. David Doran, Assistant Director, Army National Guard for Aviation, Intelligence and Information and Capt. Dick Nelms, World War II pilot join soldiers from the Washington Army National Guard for a presentation of the Knight of the Honorable Order of Saint Michael award at the Washington Army National Guard Aviation Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on March, 3, 2024. The Order of Saint Michael award was established in 1990 as a venture between the Army Aviation Association of America and the U.S. Army Aviation Center. The ward includes four categories—Bronze, Silver, Gold and Honorary Knight. This award is designed to recognize an individual’s long-term support and/or a legacy with significant and long lasting impact to Army Aviation. While there is no specific time period for this award, it is not normally represented by a single assignment unless recognizing an enduring achievement in direct support of Army Aviation Soldiers and their families. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

