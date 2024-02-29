Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II Pilot Receives the Knight of the Honorable Order of Saint Michael award [Image 3 of 11]

    World War II Pilot Receives the Knight of the Honorable Order of Saint Michael award

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Brig. Gen. David Doran, Assistant Director, Army National Guard for Aviation, Intelligence and Information presents Capt. Dick Nelms, World War II pilot with the Knight of the Honorable Order of Saint Michael award at the Washington Army National Guard Aviation Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on March, 3, 2024. The Order of Saint Michael award was established in 1990 as a venture between the Army Aviation Association of America and the U.S. Army Aviation Center. The ward includes four categories—Bronze, Silver, Gold and Honorary Knight. This award is designed to recognize an individual’s long-term support and/or a legacy with significant and long lasting impact to Army Aviation. While there is no specific time period for this award, it is not normally represented by a single assignment unless recognizing an enduring achievement in direct support of Army Aviation Soldiers and their families. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 22:56
    Photo ID: 8266677
    VIRIN: 240302-D-MN117-5157
    Resolution: 4212x3648
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: MERCER ISLAND, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Washington
    World War II
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

