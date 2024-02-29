Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stress Shooting for Becoming The Best Warrior [Image 3 of 9]

    Stress Shooting for Becoming The Best Warrior

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.1580

    Photo by Spc. John Stauffer 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Washington National Guard conduct a stress shooting event during the state Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, March 2, 2024. In addition to the qualification range, the competition consisted of an Army Combat Fitness Test, written essay, board panel, stress shoot, land navigation, and tactical ruck march. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 23:01
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stress Shooting for Becoming The Best Warrior [Image 9 of 9], by SPC John Stauffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Best Warrior
    Army
    Training

