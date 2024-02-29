Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Before the Board for Becoming the Best Warrior [Image 8 of 9]

    Before the Board for Becoming the Best Warrior

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. John Stauffer 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the Washington National Guard appears before a command sergeants major board panel during the state Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, March 2, 2024. In addition to the board panel, the competition consisted of an Army Combat Fitness Test, written essay, qualification range, stress shoot, land navigation, and tactical ruck march. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

