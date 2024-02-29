U.S. Army Soldiers with the Washington National Guard conduct a stress shooting event during the state Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, March 2, 2024. In addition to the qualification range, the competition consisted of an Army Combat Fitness Test, written essay, board panel, stress shoot, land navigation, and tactical ruck march. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

Date Taken: 03.02.2024
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, Stress Shooting for Becoming The Best Warrior [Image 9 of 9], by SPC John Stauffer