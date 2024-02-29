Shanti Prayas IV | Nepali Soldiers Complete MPKI

Nepali soldiers, currently students for the Military Peace Keeping Intelligence (MPKI) course, participate in a practical examination of MPKI at Birendra Peace Operations Centre during Shanti Prayas IV on March 2nd, 2024. MPKI is a course taught to service members to elaborate on the essential role the intelligence community plays in identifying every part of a mission in preparation to UN mission deployments. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

