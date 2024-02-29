Nepali soldiers, currently students for the Military Peace Keeping Intelligence (MPKI) course, participate in a practical examination of MPKI at Birendra Peace Operations Centre during Shanti Prayas IV on March 2nd, 2024. MPKI is a course taught to service members to elaborate on the essential role the intelligence community plays in identifying every part of a mission in preparation to UN mission deployments. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 22:07
|Photo ID:
|8266649
|VIRIN:
|240302-M-AS595-1056
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|NP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Nepali Soldiers Complete MPKI [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
