Shanti Prayas IV | Nepali Soldiers Complete MPKI

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers, currently instructors for the Military Peace Keeping Intelligence (MPKI) course, instructs the MPKI students at Birendra Peace Operations Centre during Shanti Prayas IV on March 2nd, 2024. MPKI is a course taught to service members to elaborate on the essential role the intelligence community plays in identifying every part of a mission in preparation to UN mission deployments. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

