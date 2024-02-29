Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Nepali Soldiers Complete MPKI

    Shanti Prayas IV | Nepali Soldiers Complete MPKI

    NEPAL

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Nepali soldiers, currently students for the Military Peace Keeping Intelligence (MPKI) course, participate in a practical examination of MPKI at Birendra Peace Operations Centre during Shanti Prayas IV on March 2nd, 2024. MPKI is a course taught to service members to elaborate on the essential role the intelligence community plays in identifying every part of a mission in preparation to UN mission deployments. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 22:07
    Photo ID: 8266650
    VIRIN: 240302-M-AS595-1060
    Resolution: 7204x4803
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: NP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Nepali Soldiers Complete MPKI [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    usindopacom
    Shanti Prayas IV

