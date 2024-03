16th CAB Commander, Col. Derek A. Smith, visits 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion’s Forward arming and refueling point (FARP)

U.S. Army Col. Derek A. Smith, commander of 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Marvin Mira and U.S. Army Sgt. Lance Duenas-Reolidio, petroleum supply specialist with 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division at the battalion’s forward arming and refueling point (FARP), Lop Buri, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold 24 reinforces the foundation and framework necessary to respond rapidly and effectively to regional crises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

