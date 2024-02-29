Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th CAB Commander, Col. Derek A. Smith, visits 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion’s Forward arming and refueling point (FARP) [Image 2 of 8]

    16th CAB Commander, Col. Derek A. Smith, visits 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion’s Forward arming and refueling point (FARP)

    THAILAND

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Derek A. Smith, commander of 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, talks to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexis Rembert, a petroleum supply specialist and platoon sergeant, and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Tim Tangires, an ordnance officer and distribution platoon leader, both with 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, at the battalion’s forward arming and refueling point (FARP), Lop Buri, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold 24 reinforces the foundation and framework necessary to respond rapidly and effectively to regional crises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 12:03
    Location: TH
    This work, 16th CAB Commander, Col. Derek A. Smith, visits 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion’s Forward arming and refueling point (FARP) [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    16th CAB Commander, Col. Derek A. Smith, visits 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion’s Forward arming and refueling point (FARP)
    16th CAB

