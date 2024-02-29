U.S. Army Sgt. Lance Duenas-Reolidio and U.S. Army Sgt. Marvin Mira, petroleum supply specialists with 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division explain to U.S. Army Col. Derek A. Smith, commander of 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, the filtration system of a advanced aviation forward area refueling system (AAFARS) at the battalion’s forward arming and refueling point (FARP), Lop Buri, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. The Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 reinforces the foundation and framework necessary to respond rapidly and effectively to regional crises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 12:02
|Photo ID:
|8266252
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-SJ062-2074
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th CAB Commander, Col. Derek A. Smith, visits 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion's Forward arming and refueling point (FARP) [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS
