Croatian Military Officials Tour the 133rd Airlift Wing

Croatian Army Brig. Gen. Gordana Garšić and Master Sgt. Marijvat Horvat toured a C-130 Hercules during their visit to the 133rd Airlift Wing in St. Paul, Minn., Mar. 1, 2024. Garšić and Horvat are in Minnesota to attend the Women’s Leadership Forum hosted by the Minnesota National Guard tomorrow, Mar. 2, 2024.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)
