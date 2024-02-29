Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croatian Military Officials Tour the 133rd Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 3]

    Croatian Military Officials Tour the 133rd Airlift Wing

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    Croatian Army Brig. Gen. Gordana Garšić and Master Sgt. Marijvat Horvat toured a C-130 Hercules during their visit to the 133rd Airlift Wing in St. Paul, Minn., Mar. 1, 2024. Garšić and Horvat are in Minnesota to attend the Women’s Leadership Forum hosted by the Minnesota National Guard tomorrow, Mar. 2, 2024.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

