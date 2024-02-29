“Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC

Paratroopers assigned to “Dog Pound” Delta Company, 2nd Battalion (Assault)-82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a Change of Command ceremony for the outgoing company commander, Cpt. Duncan Anderson, and the incoming company commander, Cpt. Mitchell DeRidder, on February 28, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

