Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC [Image 2 of 7]

    “Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC

    KUWAIT

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to “Dog Pound” Delta Company, 2nd Battalion (Assault)-82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a Change of Command ceremony for the outgoing company commander, Cpt. Duncan Anderson, and the incoming company commander, Cpt. Mitchell DeRidder, on February 28, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 05:28
    Photo ID: 8265998
    VIRIN: 240228-A-HK139-3379
    Resolution: 3780x5670
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC
    “Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC
    “Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC
    “Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC
    “Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC
    “Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC
    “Dog Pound” 2-82AHB CoC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT