Cobra Gold P-8 AMPHIBEX Flight

Naval Aircrewman Acoustic Operator Josie Doughty with Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 “Tigers”, currently deployed with Task Force 72 out of Kadena Air Base Okinawa, Japan maintains air surveillance during the amphibious landing exercise, on a beach below, from a P-8 Poseidon aircraft, Rayong Province, Thailand. The Cobra Gold exercise is a demonstration of a strong, forward-looking U.S.-Thai defense alliance, rooted in history, which helps to foster a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all countries enjoy prosperity and peace. (Photo by Washington Army National Guard Spc. Elaina Nieves)

