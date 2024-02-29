Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold P-8 AMPHIBEX Flight [Image 2 of 5]

    Cobra Gold P-8 AMPHIBEX Flight

    HAT YAO, THAILAND

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elaina Nieves 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Two F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, deploying countermeasures as part of the amphibious landing exercise on the beach of Hat Yao, Rayong Province, Thailand. The Cobra Gold exercise is a demonstration of a strong, forward-looking U.S.-Thai defense alliance, rooted in history, which helps to foster a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all countries enjoy prosperity and peace. (Photo by Washington Army National Guard Spc. Elaina Nieves)

    Allies
    Cobra Gold
    Partnership
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

