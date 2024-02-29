Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold P-8 AMPHIBEX Flight [Image 1 of 5]

    Cobra Gold P-8 AMPHIBEX Flight

    HAT YAO, THAILAND

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elaina Nieves 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Naval aviators from Navy Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 “Tigers”, currently deployed with Task Force 72 out of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan take a final walk-through before a mission during the Cobra Gold exercise, Rayong Province, Thailand. Cobra Gold, Feb. 1, 2024. The Cobra Gold exercise is a demonstration of a strong, forward-looking U.S.-Thai defense alliance, rooted in history, which helps to foster a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all countries enjoy prosperity and peace. (Photo by Washington Army National Guard Spc. Elaina Nieves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold P-8 AMPHIBEX Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elaina Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Allies
    Cobra Gold
    Partnership
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

