Naval aviators from Navy Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 “Tigers”, currently deployed with Task Force 72 out of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan take a final walk-through before a mission during the Cobra Gold exercise, Rayong Province, Thailand. Cobra Gold, Feb. 1, 2024. The Cobra Gold exercise is a demonstration of a strong, forward-looking U.S.-Thai defense alliance, rooted in history, which helps to foster a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all countries enjoy prosperity and peace. (Photo by Washington Army National Guard Spc. Elaina Nieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 23:30 Photo ID: 8265864 VIRIN: 240301-A-BE739-9034 Resolution: 5600x3733 Size: 923.65 KB Location: HAT YAO, TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold P-8 AMPHIBEX Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elaina Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.