In Fallujah Mall, the Soqya Foundation for Relief and Development set up a bazaar for Iraqi women to market their resin work, candle-making, and glass painting. With USAID’s support, the Foundation also trained these women to cultivate their artisanal skills and seek employment and market opportunities. USAID is proud to partner with local foundations that empower women to expand their engagement in the job market.

