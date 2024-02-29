Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Fallujah Mall, the Soqya Foundation for Relief and Development set up a bazaar for Iraqi women to market their resin work, candle-making, and glass painting.

    In Fallujah Mall, the Soqya Foundation for Relief and Development set up a bazaar for Iraqi women to market their resin work, candle-making, and glass painting.

    FALLUJAH, IRAQ

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    In Fallujah Mall, the Soqya Foundation for Relief and Development set up a bazaar for Iraqi women to market their resin work, candle-making, and glass painting. With USAID’s support, the Foundation also trained these women to cultivate their artisanal skills and seek employment and market opportunities. USAID is proud to partner with local foundations that empower women to expand their engagement in the job market.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 17:36
    Photo ID: 8265642
    VIRIN: 240201-O-D0499-4710
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 144.1 KB
    Location: FALLUJAH, IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    Thirty women from the Al-Khidr district in Al-Muthanna governorate completed a month-long knitting workshop supported by USAID.
    The installation of 500 LED street lights in the Al-Qahtaniya neighborhood has been completed based on the locations identified by the residents of Tel Uzair and Al-Wardiya where lighting would make them feel safer.
    Forty SMEs across Duhok, Erbil, Ninewa, Baghdad, Anbar, and Basrah accessed tailored business mentorship to boost their growth and sustainability, market opportunities, and access to finance.
    In partnership with the Al-Amal volunteer group, USAID enabled the renovation of six schools for girls in Nasiriyah, capital of Dhi Qar province.
    A stable supply of electricity now serves over 5,000 individuals in Al-Sakrah through an extension of the supply networks originating from Anah substation.
    In Iraq, where individuals from various religious and ethnic backgrounds live together harmoniously, we are dedicated to supporting these communities.
    Kudos to the four Iraqi environmental activists who highlighted the impact of water scarcity on Iraq's marshes at COP28 in Dubai.
    The South Youth Organization (SYO) organized a ceremony to commemorate the delivery of al-Islah town’s first ambulance.
    The Survivors' Voice Network brought me out of a circle of fear.
    In Fallujah Mall, the Soqya Foundation for Relief and Development set up a bazaar for Iraqi women to market their resin work, candle-making, and glass painting.

