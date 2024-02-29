Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The South Youth Organization (SYO) organized a ceremony to commemorate the delivery of al-Islah town's first ambulance.

    The South Youth Organization (SYO) organized a ceremony to commemorate the delivery of al-Islah town’s first ambulance.

    AL-ISLAH, IRAQ

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    The South Youth Organization (SYO) organized a ceremony to commemorate the delivery of al-Islah town’s first ambulance. USAID supported SYO to convene tribal leaders to jointly identify common needs, resulting in agreed uses of the new ambulance and non-violent dispute resolution processes, as well as the engagement of youth in promoting its use. After the handover ceremony, youth groups went door-to-door to deliver 500 first aid kits and raise awareness of the new ambulance service. USAID is committed to supporting dialogue that brings diverse tribal communities together around common needs, including for emergency health services.

