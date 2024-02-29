The South Youth Organization (SYO) organized a ceremony to commemorate the delivery of al-Islah town’s first ambulance. USAID supported SYO to convene tribal leaders to jointly identify common needs, resulting in agreed uses of the new ambulance and non-violent dispute resolution processes, as well as the engagement of youth in promoting its use. After the handover ceremony, youth groups went door-to-door to deliver 500 first aid kits and raise awareness of the new ambulance service. USAID is committed to supporting dialogue that brings diverse tribal communities together around common needs, including for emergency health services.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 17:36 Photo ID: 8265635 VIRIN: 240201-O-D0499-1345 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 202.64 KB Location: AL-ISLAH, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The South Youth Organization (SYO) organized a ceremony to commemorate the delivery of al-Islah town’s first ambulance. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.