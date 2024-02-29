Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Survivors' Voice Network brought me out of a circle of fear. [Image 9 of 10]

    The Survivors' Voice Network brought me out of a circle of fear.

    IRAQ

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Ashe Tohill 

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    The Survivors' Voice Network brought me out of a circle of fear. Before, I could not advocate for myself. Now, I feel more confident to demand my rights and I feel like my voice is heard; I speak publicly and express my opinions within my community," shared Khawla, a 27-year-old Yezidi survivor from Kocho who participated in a learning exchange workshop organized by IOM Iraq.

    This cultural and learning exchange workshop, supported by USAID and held in Kurdistan, brought together survivors from Yezidi, Shabak, and Turkmen communities, alongside members of the Global Network of Victims and Survivors to End Wartime Sexual Violence (SEMA). The workshop allowed participants to exchange experiences and best practices to effectively lead survivor activism.
    Empowering survivors of violence to prevent and mitigate its impact within Iraq’s diverse communities is a priority for USAID.

