Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael Weimer visit command staffs on Fort Bliss, TX on August 18, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8265412
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-TA715-4271
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Staff of the Army and Sergeant Major of the Army visit Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT