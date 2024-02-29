Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George shakes hands and shares his appreciation for the Soldier's hard work. Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael Weimer visit command staffs on Fort Bliss, TX on August 18, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8265413 VIRIN: 231018-A-TA715-1884 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 2.58 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Staff of the Army and Sergeant Major of the Army visit Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.