    Chief Staff of the Army and Sergeant Major of the Army visit Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 7]

    Chief Staff of the Army and Sergeant Major of the Army visit Fort Bliss

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George shakes hands and shares his appreciation for the Soldier's hard work. Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael Weimer visit command staffs on Fort Bliss, TX on August 18, 2023.

