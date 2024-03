Gen. Randy George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael Weimer are welcomed by a formation of 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade soldiers along with Brig. Gen. Richard Harrison, Commanding General of 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command during a training exercise.

Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael Weimer visit command staffs on Fort Bliss, TX on August 18, 2023.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8265406 VIRIN: 230818-A-TA715-9307 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 3.28 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Staff of the Army and Sergeant Major of the Army visit Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.