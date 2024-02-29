USS San Diego holds a media event for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11

U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 pilot Lt. Jackson Cotney from Birmingham, Alabama, speaks to the media on the his Underway Recovery Test 11 experience during a media event in the well deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) at Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 28, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Woods)

