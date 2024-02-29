Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS San Diego holds a media event for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 4 of 4]

    USS San Diego holds a media event for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Woods 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    U.S. Navy Capt. David Walton, commanding officer of USS San Diego (LPD 22), speaks to the media on his Underway Recovery Test 11 experience during a media event in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship at Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 28, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 15:48
    Photo ID: 8265398
    VIRIN: 240228-N-FO865-1005
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Diego holds a media event for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS San Diego holds a media event for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego holds a media event for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) holds a media event for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego holds a media event for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

    TAGS

    URT-11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT