USCGC Manowar offloads more than 1,100lbs of cociane

USCG Cutter Manowar’s crew offloaded more than 1,100lbs of cocaine worth over $14 million at Base Miami Beach, Friday. This offload was the result of an interdiction by the crew of HMCS Margaret Brooke in the international waters of the Caribbean.

