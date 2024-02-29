USCG Cutter Manowar’s crew offloaded more than 1,100lbs of cocaine worth over $14 million at Base Miami Beach, Friday. This offload was the result of an interdiction by the crew of HMCS Margaret Brooke in the international waters of the Caribbean.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 13:01 Photo ID: 8264960 VIRIN: 240301-G-FL647-7537 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.81 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Manowar offloads more than 1,100lbs of cocaine [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicholas Strasburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.