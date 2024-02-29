USCGC Manowar offloads more than 1,100lbs of cocaine

USCG Cutter Manowar’s crew offloaded more than 1,100lbs of cocaine worth over $14 million at Base Miami Beach, Friday. This offload was the result of an interdiction by the crew of HMCS Margaret Brooke in the international waters of the Caribbean.

Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Location: MIAMI, FL, US