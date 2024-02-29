Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Manowar offloads more than 1,100lbs of cocaine [Image 2 of 3]

    USCGC Manowar offloads more than 1,100lbs of cocaine

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    USCG Cutter Manowar’s crew offloaded more than 1,100lbs of cocaine worth over $14 million at Base Miami Beach, Friday. This offload was the result of an interdiction by the crew of HMCS Margaret Brooke in the international waters of the Caribbean.

