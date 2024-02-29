Marines with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., execute military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. MOUT training provides the organization, planning, and knowledge needed to be successful when conducting operations in an urban environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 12:12 Photo ID: 8264911 VIRIN: 240227-M-DT244-1011 Resolution: 5798x4480 Size: 14.29 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engage and Destroy [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.