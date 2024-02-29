Lance Corporal Giuliano A. Centofanti, rifleman, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington D.C. provides security during military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 27, 2024. MOUT training provides the organization, planning, and knowledge needed to be successful when conducting operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 12:12
|Photo ID:
|8264908
|VIRIN:
|240227-M-DT244-1022
|Resolution:
|5798x4480
|Size:
|14.77 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engage and Destroy [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
