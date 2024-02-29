Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engage and Destroy [Image 6 of 11]

    Engage and Destroy

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Lance Corporal Giuliano A. Centofanti, rifleman, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington D.C. provides security during military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 27, 2024. MOUT training provides the organization, planning, and knowledge needed to be successful when conducting operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    This work, Engage and Destroy [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

