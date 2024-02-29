Engage and Destroy

Private First Class Thomas B. Moore, rifleman, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington D.C. sprints to his target during military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 27, 2024. MOUT training provides the organization, planning, and knowledge needed to be successful when conducting operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

