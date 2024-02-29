Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Military Family Store Dedication at Fort Liberty [Image 3 of 3]

    First Military Family Store Dedication at Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Liberty North Post Starbucks, run by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, was brewing a special reason to celebrate when it officially became a Military Family Store—the first of its kind on a military installation on Feb. 28. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 08:04
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Fort Liberty

