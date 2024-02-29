First Military Family Store Dedication at Fort Liberty

Fort Liberty Deputy Garrison Commander, Dr. Kevin Griess gives remarks during the Military Family Store Dedication Ceremony at the Fort Liberty North Post Starbucks, run by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service—the first of its kind on a military installation on Feb. 28. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Public Affairs Office)

