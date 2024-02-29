First Military Family Store Dedication at Fort Liberty

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Fort Liberty North Post Starbucks, run by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service,...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Fort Liberty North Post Starbucks, run by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, was brewing a special reason to celebrate when it officially became a Military Family Store—the first of its kind on a military installation on Feb. 28. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - The Fort Liberty North Post Starbucks, run by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, was brewing a special reason to celebrate when it officially became a Military Family Store—the first of its kind on a military installation on Feb. 28.



Military Family Stores are hubs for social interaction among veterans, service members, their families, and the local communities. Situated near military facilities, these shops provide military communities with a sense of community and support.



“Fort Liberty has the most heroes and Medal of Honor recipients,” said Fort Liberty Deputy Garrison Commander Dr. Kevin Griess. “We always strive to ensure this post is a home for our Service Members and their Families.”



Military-inspired artwork, guidons, flags, and patriotic aprons have been added to the Fort Liberty North Post store to reflect its status as a Military Family Store.



“The military and coffee have a longstanding tradition,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “The Exchange is honored to create a welcoming place at Fort Liberty to deliver the best tastes of home.”



In addition to providing Exchange shopping rights to Soldiers, families, military retirees, and veterans, the Fort Liberty North Post Starbucks maintains ties to the military community through its Exchange workers who support those serving in the armed forces. Seventy-five percent of the 16 Starbucks employees are military spouses, dependents, or parents of active duty personnel.



The Fort Liberty’s North Post Starbucks celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 4, 2022, at 3571 Butner Road.