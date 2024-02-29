Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240204-N-GA645-1130 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (February 4, 2024) A Marine, assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, Europe (FASTEUR), chats with an event-goer about their weapon systems during a community engagement event at Rota fair grounds, Feb. 4, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 06:36
    Photo ID: 8264025
    VIRIN: 240204-N-GA645-1130
    Resolution: 4225x2817
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend [Image 8 of 8], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend
    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend
    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend
    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend
    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend
    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend
    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend
    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    COMREL
    U.S. Marines
    FASTEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT