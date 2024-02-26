Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240204-N-GA645-1111 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (February 4, 2024) A Sailor, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, poses for a photo with event-goers during a community engagement event at Rota fair grounds, Feb. 4, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    This work, U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend [Image 8 of 8], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    Naval Station Rota
    COMREL
    NMCB 133

