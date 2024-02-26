U.S. Personnel Participate in Annual Local Motorcycle Weekend

240204-N-GA645-1037 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (February 4, 2024) A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 helps a child operate a tactical robot during a community engagement event at Rota fair grounds, Feb. 4, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

