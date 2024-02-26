82CAB Medevac Demonstration

The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, demonstrates its medical evacuation (medevac) capabilities in conjunction with fellow U.S. Army medics on February 21, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Aviators on HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters set-up and take off within 15 minutes of receiving a medevac call. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

