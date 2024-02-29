Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82CAB Medevac Demonstration [Image 3 of 8]

    82CAB Medevac Demonstration

    KUWAIT

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, demonstrates its medical evacuation (medevac) capabilities in conjunction with fellow U.S. Army medics on February 21, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Aviators on HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters set-up and take off within 15 minutes of receiving a medevac call. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    This work, 82CAB Medevac Demonstration [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

