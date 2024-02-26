240207-N-NC885-1065 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (February 7, 2024) Rocks painted by the students of Rota Elementary School are placed around an olive tree in the school's courtyard for Angela Oliverson Pinto, the school's art teacher who passed away in fall 2023, during a ceremony, Feb. 7, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 05:09 Photo ID: 8263913 VIRIN: 240207-N-NC885-1065 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.28 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Making the Ordinary Extraordinary: Rota Elementary Community Remembers Ms. OP [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.