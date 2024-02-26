Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making the Ordinary Extraordinary: Rota Elementary Community Remembers Ms. OP [Image 1 of 3]

    Making the Ordinary Extraordinary: Rota Elementary Community Remembers Ms. OP

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240207-N-NC885-1033 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (February 7, 2024) Rota Elementary School administrators help children place painted rocks around an olive tree in the school's courtyard during a ceremony for Angela Oliverson Pinto, Feb. 7, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 05:09
    VIRIN: 240207-N-NC885-1033
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Naval Station Rota
    DODEA
    Rota Elementary School

