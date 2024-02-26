Making the Ordinary Extraordinary: Rota Elementary Community Remembers Ms. OP

240207-N-NC885-1052 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (February 7, 2024) A teacher at Rota Elementary School places a rock at an olive tree in the school's courtyard during a ceremony for Angela Pinto Oliverson, Feb. 7, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

