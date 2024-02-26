Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Secretary visits Osan AB [Image 3 of 3]

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, Commander, United Nations Command, ROK-U.S., Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, sits with Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, at the 7th Air Force headquarters during a visit to Osan Air Base, Feb. 25, 2024. Secretary Del Toro traveled to the Indo-Pacific to meet with allies and partners to further maritime cooperation, explore opportunities to collaborate with the Republic of Korea and Japan on commercial and Naval shipbuilding, and engage with Sailors, Marines, and Department of the Navy civilians forward deployed to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 00:23
    VIRIN: 240225-F-XJ860-1055
    Resolution: 3563x2375
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Secretary visits Osan AB [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan
    SECNAV
    7th Air Force
    Carlos Del Toro

