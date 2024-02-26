U.S. Navy Secretary visits Osan AB

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William E. Souza III, Commander, U.S. Marine Forces Korea, right, greets Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, during a visit to Osan Air Base, Feb. 25, 2024. Secretary Del Toro traveled to the Indo-Pacific to meet with allies and partners to further maritime cooperation, explore opportunities to collaborate with the Republic of Korea and Japan on commercial and Naval shipbuilding, and engage with Sailors, Marines, and Department of the Navy civilians forward deployed to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

