Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials [Image 2 of 10]

    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Wounded Warriors participate in running trials Feb. 29, 2024, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who are seriously wounded, ill, or injured are competing across 11 sports that have been adapted to their individual abilities. At the close of Team Trials, a selection of athletes will be invited to participate in this year's Department of Defense Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8263273
    VIRIN: 240229-F-JB127-7970
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials
    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials
    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials
    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials
    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials
    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials
    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials
    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials
    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials
    Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Wounded Warrior
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT