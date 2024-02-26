U.S. Navy Wounded Warriors participate in running trials Feb. 29, 2024, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who are seriously wounded, ill, or injured are competing across 11 sports that have been adapted to their individual abilities. At the close of Team Trials, a selection of athletes will be invited to participate in this year's Department of Defense Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 21:09
|Photo ID:
|8263273
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-JB127-7970
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
This work, Navy Wounded Warriors track and field trials [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
